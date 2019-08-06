Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $213.80. Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch shares last traded at $212.00, with a volume of 450,671 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €222.55.

About Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

