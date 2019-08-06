Myomo (MYO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) is set to post its Q2 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Myomo to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million.

MYO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,894. Myomo has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MYO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

