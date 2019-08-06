Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.81. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nam Tai Property from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 134,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,232,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,769,000 after buying an additional 356,176 shares in the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

