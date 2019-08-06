National Bank Financial Raises Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$51.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.36.

TSE PKI traded down C$0.30 on Tuesday, hitting C$43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 301,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,707. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Parkland Fuel has a 52-week low of C$31.59 and a 52-week high of C$47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 20.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.82, for a total transaction of C$683,366.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 452,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,934,230.99. Also, Senior Officer Patricia Van De Sande sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.39, for a total transaction of C$156,843.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$77,912.82.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

