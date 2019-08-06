NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCS. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a report on Sunday, May 12th.

Get NCI Building Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Brian P. Boyle bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,408 shares in the company, valued at $194,800.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 145,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,116.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,252. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NCI Building Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,604,000 after buying an additional 92,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 555,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,033,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 66,446 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 453,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NCI Building Systems stock remained flat at $$5.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $716.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.82. NCI Building Systems has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $23.35.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. NCI Building Systems had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates in four segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, Insulated Metal Panels, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for NCI Building Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Building Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.