NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 101.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.83 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,589. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.54.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Hummer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $364,800 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

