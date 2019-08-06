NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.03-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $87-93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.93 million.NeoPhotonics also updated its Q3 guidance to (0.03)-0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.84.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NPTN stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,591. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.61. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.48.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.