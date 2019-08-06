Neovasc (NVC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($2.30) per share for the quarter.

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.53 million.

Neovasc has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$1.82.

Separately, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

