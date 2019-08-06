Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $450.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) received a $450.00 price objective from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.47.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,534,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,668,502. Netflix has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $386.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $352.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total value of $20,030,596.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,030,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 359,457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $132,036,000 after acquiring an additional 48,312 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.