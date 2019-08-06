New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Down 2.3%

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) was down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.46, approximately 88,307 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,429,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBEV shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on New Age Beverages in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities lowered New Age Beverages from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $58.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in New Age Beverages by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in New Age Beverages by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in New Age Beverages by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in New Age Beverages by 5,012.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in New Age Beverages during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

