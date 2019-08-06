New Age Beverages (NBEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect New Age Beverages to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. On average, analysts expect New Age Beverages to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,091. New Age Beverages has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on NBEV shares. BidaskClub lowered New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on New Age Beverages in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded New Age Beverages from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.