New Potomac Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up about 2.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $159.62. 23,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $119.38 and a 52 week high of $182.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.57.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $411,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,734 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

