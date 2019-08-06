New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 775 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,895 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises about 1.8% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nike by 27.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,065,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,263,116,000 after acquiring an additional 796,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nike by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,074,000 after acquiring an additional 69,032 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,282,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,583,000 after acquiring an additional 950,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nike by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,201,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,552 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,989. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.02.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

