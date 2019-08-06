New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 910 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 637,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,037. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $53.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34.

