New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMTD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point set a $58.00 target price on TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America set a $60.00 target price on TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of AMTD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.53.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

