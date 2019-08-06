New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 146.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 42.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at about $4,799,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Murrey III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.60, for a total value of $379,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded up $8.68 on Tuesday, reaching $288.96. The stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,212. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $413.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.58.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.19. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

