New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Petmed Express by 35.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 762,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197,550 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Petmed Express by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 205,960 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,088,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petmed Express by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Petmed Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Petmed Express stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. 6,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,643. The firm has a market cap of $320.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03. Petmed Express Inc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $38.90.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $79.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

