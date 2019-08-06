New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 24.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ExlService were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 6.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,285,000 after buying an additional 48,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ExlService by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,394,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in ExlService by 1.9% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 257,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 24.9% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 179,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,831. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $70.03.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $120,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 920 shares in the company, valued at $61,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

