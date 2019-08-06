New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.37 Million Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1,119.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $6,644,699.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 644,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,231,633.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $382,608.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,652 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,992. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.00. The company had a trading volume of 90,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,008. CDW has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $120.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.30.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

