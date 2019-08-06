New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $707,000 Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 30.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 38.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE GHL traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. 2,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.85. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.98). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on GHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.