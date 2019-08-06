Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.30.

NWL opened at $15.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 218.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

