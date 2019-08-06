Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $592.00. Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at $602.00, with a volume of 10,583 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFC. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a market cap of $511.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 615.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

