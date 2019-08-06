NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires New Holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in RLI by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in RLI in the second quarter worth $1,457,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in RLI by 6.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in RLI by 492.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $89.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.77. RLI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.32.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $224.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on RLI from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RLI from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $122,679.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $1,379,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

