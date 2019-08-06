NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 2,281 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,235,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,614,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,615 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,405,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,237,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,574,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG opened at $81.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.44. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $86.36.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.