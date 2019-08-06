NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 146.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 49.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 231.6% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period.

Get ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK alerts:

Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK stock opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.05. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a 12-month low of $1,050.00 and a 12-month high of $1,260.00.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.