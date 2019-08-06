NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 91,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

