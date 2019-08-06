NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $166,000 Investment in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth $93,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth $147,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth $261,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1,036.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,922,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $1,019,575.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,701 shares of company stock worth $4,679,480. 42.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $106.10 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.28.

APPF stock opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AppFolio Inc has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.73.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 33.91%. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

