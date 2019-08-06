NEXT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.54 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $66.67 million and $8.54 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT token can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00011339 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00793406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000404 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030682 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,269,268 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

