NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.53

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$27.53 and last traded at C$27.61, with a volume of 56713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$753.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$748.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that NFI Group Inc will post 2.6700001 EPS for the current year.

In other NFI Group news, Director Larry Dean Edwards acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.51 per share, with a total value of C$167,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,148.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

