Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nice from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nice from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nice from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nice to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nice has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $148.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.79. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $100.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.27. Nice had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nice will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Nice by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,691,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,720,000 after acquiring an additional 166,110 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nice by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,106,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Nice by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 883,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,198,000 after acquiring an additional 25,051 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nice by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,493,000 after acquiring an additional 155,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Nice by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,612,000 after acquiring an additional 250,650 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

