NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NTDOY opened at $45.20 on Friday. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 20.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 18.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 11.8% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 5.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 646,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About NINTENDO LTD/ADR

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

