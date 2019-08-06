Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,706 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $95.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

