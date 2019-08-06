Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,687,000 after acquiring an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 283,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,425,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $181.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.94. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $138.40 and a 1-year high of $191.37.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total value of $4,536,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.