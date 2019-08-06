Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GCI Liberty in the first quarter worth $3,492,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in GCI Liberty in the first quarter worth $269,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in GCI Liberty in the second quarter worth $276,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in GCI Liberty by 4.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $3,070,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $64.85.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $217.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

