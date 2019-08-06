Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 105.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 57.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 122,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 178.15 and a beta of 1.76. Targa Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $59.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,820.00%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Evans acquired 51,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,024,919.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,366.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Raymond James cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.58.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

