Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Sunday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $46,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.