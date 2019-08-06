Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 75.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,754 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 523,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,191,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.6% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 386,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 133,251 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 3,250 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $269,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RHP stock opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $64.36 and a 52 week high of $90.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.85). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 67.41% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

