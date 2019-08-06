Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 143.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $235,000.

Alcoa stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.34. Alcoa Corp has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $45.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.69.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

