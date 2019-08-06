Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 21.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 6.1% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter worth $661,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. US Ecology Inc has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Ecology Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. US Ecology’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECOL. ValuEngine upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

