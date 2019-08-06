Nitro (NOX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,229.00

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Nitro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Livecoin. Nitro has a total market cap of $75,873.00 and approximately $1,229.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nitro has traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nitro

Nitro’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,075,596 tokens. The official website for Nitro is www.nitro.live. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nitro

Nitro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nitro using one of the exchanges listed above.

