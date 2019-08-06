NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Decreases Stock Holdings in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lowered its stake in shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 40.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Care.com were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Care.com by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 212,393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 34,879.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 188,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 188,349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Care.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Care.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 237.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,222 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $140,897.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,221,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,559,766.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $43,857.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,594.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,273 shares of company stock valued at $305,693. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRCM traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,800. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $272.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Care.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.75 million. Care.com had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRCM shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Care.com from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Care.com in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.37.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

