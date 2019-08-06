NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Set at $30.00 by B. Riley

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) has been assigned a $30.00 price target by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. 20,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,698. NMI has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $91.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Scheid sold 4,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $129,179.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $114,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in NMI by 994.2% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

