Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $466-474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.06 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.71.

NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 610,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.80 million, a P/E ratio of 383.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $110.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

