Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 81.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Norfolk Southern to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.82. 69,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,441. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $211.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.