North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

North West Company Inc (TSE:NWC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $29.99. North West shares last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 36,945 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of North West in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.04. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84.

North West (TSE:NWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$494.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that North West Company Inc will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current year.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

