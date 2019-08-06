NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$12.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWH.UN shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.60 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

NWH.UN stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.55. 539,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.93. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.27 and a 1-year high of C$12.35.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

