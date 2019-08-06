Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,286,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,692,000 after buying an additional 1,299,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,527,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,348,000 after purchasing an additional 717,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,047,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $64,251,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 2,222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Richard Wagoner, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $531,170.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,242,222 shares of company stock worth $10,405,499. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.07. 115,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

