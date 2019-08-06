Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $269,000 Stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,670,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,502,000 after purchasing an additional 586,768 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,340,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,101,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after purchasing an additional 340,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,478,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter.

BMV:SHY remained flat at $$84.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a fifty-two week low of $1,477.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,667.15.

