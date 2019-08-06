Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 32.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,020,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after buying an additional 31,718 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $3,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.65. 141,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,101. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.86. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,307,868.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $826,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,701 shares of company stock worth $8,917,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.