Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 188 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.5% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $159.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie set a $115.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

